ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000.
Shares of BMV:EIDO opened at $25.23 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a 1 year low of $456.00 and a 1 year high of $564.41.
Read More: Street Name
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO).
Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.