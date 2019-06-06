J Alexanders (JAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

NYSE JAX opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

