J M Smucker (SJM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.92-7.99 billion (+1-2%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.18.

Shares of SJM opened at $125.26 on Thursday. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

