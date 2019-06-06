James A. Burke Buys 6,000 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) COO James A. Burke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $141,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VST opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 282.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “James A. Burke Buys 6,000 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/james-a-burke-buys-6000-shares-of-vistra-energy-corp-vst-stock.html.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.