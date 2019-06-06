JD.Com Inc (JD) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,620,842 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $286,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $314,813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $199,040,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1,472.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,702,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,194 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $61,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.00 and a beta of 1.36. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.Com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

