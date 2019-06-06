Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on RPT Realty’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $985.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 204.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,244,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,521,000 after purchasing an additional 805,406 shares in the last quarter.

In other RPT Realty news, CEO Brian Harper bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 284,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,830.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Nettina bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,788.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $241,770. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.