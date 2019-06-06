Jennison Associates LLC Buys 129,399 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $58,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $73.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $106,968.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

