Jennison Associates LLC Sells 120,497 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,497 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $73,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,833,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,928,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,895.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,377,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,488 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,433,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,359 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,472,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 817,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,655,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $213,512.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $199,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,874,220 shares of company stock worth $340,558,298. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

