John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation makes up about 1.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Foundation by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Foundation by 71,972.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

FFWM opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. First Foundation Inc has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

