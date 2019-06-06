Joint (JYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Joint to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Joint from a d rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $219.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93. Joint has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Joint had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 109.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $167,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,422.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Joint by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

