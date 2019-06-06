JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 78 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 78 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 84 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 89.18.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

