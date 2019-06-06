Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $19.94 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,449,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,019,000 after buying an additional 237,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after buying an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,720. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $2,394,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,060,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $964,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,510 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,440. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

