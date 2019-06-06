Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $128.82. 2,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,425. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 257,179 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.84 per share, with a total value of $30,305,973.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,743.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,515,304.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,152,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

