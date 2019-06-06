KeyCorp Raises Waste Management (WM) Price Target to $120.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Waste Management from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of WM opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

