KeyCorp Weighs in on CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $8.20 on Thursday. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

