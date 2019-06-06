Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,254 ($16.39) target price (up previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,604 ($20.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57).

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,540 ($20.12), for a total value of £7,700,000 ($10,061,413.82).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

