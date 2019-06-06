Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Position Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $5,898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,500,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,917,726.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 29,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $589,477.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 239,601,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,078,884.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,653,964 shares of company stock valued at $52,130,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

