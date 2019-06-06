King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 73.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 4.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $234.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $371.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.48 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 813.48%. Msci’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $188.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.22.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

