Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$51.25 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

TSE KL opened at C$50.84 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.42 and a 1-year high of C$52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

