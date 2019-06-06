Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,973,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,082,000 after buying an additional 1,821,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,686,000 after buying an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

