Lake Street Capital Raises USA Technologies (USAT) Price Target to $7.00

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) had its price target upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of USA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of USAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 81,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,608. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

