Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 130,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,072,000 after purchasing an additional 867,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

