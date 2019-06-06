Land Securities Group plc (LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 920.44 ($12.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 769 ($10.05) to GBX 807 ($10.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

LON:LAND traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 843 ($11.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 784.20 ($10.25) and a one year high of GBX 967.10 ($12.64).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.80%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 3,000 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, with a total value of £26,640 ($34,809.88).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

