Lands’ End (LE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.23-0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $285-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.38 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.30-0.50 EPS.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ:LE opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.64 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Lands’ End worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lands’ End (LE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/lands-end-le-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.