Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 91 ($1.19) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstGroup to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

