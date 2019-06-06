Libra Credit (LBA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Libra Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Libra Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00404875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $197.01 or 0.02549671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00148451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Libra Credit Token Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, UEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Libra Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Libra Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.