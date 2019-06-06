Lightwaverf (LWRF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Lightwaverf (LON:LWRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON LWRF opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Monday. Lightwaverf has a 1 year low of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.64 ($0.19). The company has a market cap of $7.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

About Lightwaverf

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

