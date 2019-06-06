Loeb Partners Corp Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Loeb Partners Corp cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Loeb Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 110,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 688,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

