LYFT (LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,682,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,929,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,554,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

