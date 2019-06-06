Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,455,000 after buying an additional 267,644 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Income Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

WARNING: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-shares-bought-by-bridgecreek-investment-management-llc.html.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.