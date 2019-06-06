Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Holdings Lifted by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,978 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

