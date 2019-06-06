Main Management LLC Has $37,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Main Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 98.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,141 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 35,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,653. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56.

WARNING: “Main Management LLC Has $37,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/main-management-llc-has-37000-position-in-ishares-msci-south-korea-etf-ewy.html.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.