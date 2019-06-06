Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 1,000 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL) Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTRL stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Control4 Corp has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Control4 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Control4 in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 7,955.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

