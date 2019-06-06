Mark H. Blankenship Sells 2,413 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $201,943.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/mark-h-blankenship-sells-2413-shares-of-jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-stock.html.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.