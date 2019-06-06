Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Markman sold 12,500 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 73.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

