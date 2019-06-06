Martingale Asset Management L P Has $688,000 Stake in HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 82.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,157 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,013,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 218,387 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,087.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Ruh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $56,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Has $688,000 Stake in HomeStreet Inc (HMST)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/martingale-asset-management-l-p-has-688000-stake-in-homestreet-inc-hmst.html.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.