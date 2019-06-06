Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.79.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,609,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785,138 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,557,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.