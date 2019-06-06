Maryland Capital Management Has $772,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 226.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 529.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $6,085,268. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,171. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/maryland-capital-management-has-772000-position-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.