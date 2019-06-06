Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,630.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,519 shares of company stock worth $2,895,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.80 million, a PE ratio of 149.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.97. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

