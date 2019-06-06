Mattel (MAT) Trading Up 11.7%

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 17,045,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 6,611,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cfra lowered Mattel to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.36 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Mattel by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

