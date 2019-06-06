McEwen Mining (MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.48. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 45954 shares trading hands.
MUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of McEwen Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $532.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of -0.64.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 48.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 233,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.