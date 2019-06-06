Meet Group Inc (MEET) Director Jason Whitt Sells 5,151 Shares

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Director Jason Whitt sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $19,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Meet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

