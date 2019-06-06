MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx reported earnings of ($2.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MeiraGTx.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $20.97. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,883. The stock has a market cap of $729.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.