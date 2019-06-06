Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 906,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 239,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.17.

PEN opened at $152.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $166.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.14, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $128.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $8,803,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $714,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,865,421. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

