Menlo One (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $222,197.00

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Menlo One has traded 69.4% lower against the dollar. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $222,197.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Menlo One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Menlo One

Menlo One’s genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one.

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

