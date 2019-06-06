Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for about 0.7% of OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $558,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $512.99 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.08.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $573.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $611.96.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $414.14 per share, with a total value of $49,696.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,339.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

