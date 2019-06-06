MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,338.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,471,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after acquiring an additional 208,780 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

NYSE:JPM opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

