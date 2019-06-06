Mesoblast (MESO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Mesoblast stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.85. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

