MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (MCHVY) Raised to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

MCHVY stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398. MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.78.

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

