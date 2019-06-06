Mincoin Trading Down 61.5% Over Last Week (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $46,143.00 and $40.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mincoin has traded down 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.01386789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001755 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00061596 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,535,273 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

